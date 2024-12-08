Justice Mansoor for juvenile courts at district level

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday underscored the need for working together to create a compassionate and equitable system for children, advocating for juvenile courts at district level.

He was speaking at a function titled “Re-imagine Justice for Children in Pakistan – the Voice of Children”, held by a joint venture of Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

FJA and UNICEF have jointly launched “Re-imagine Justice for Children Initiative” with a commitment to collaborate on accelerating justice within the child rights agenda in Pakistan.

In his address on “Domestication of Global Framework on Justice for Children,” Justice Shah underscored the importance of creating awareness, prioritising rehabilitation over retribution and dispelling myths.

Sensitising the judges of district judiciary and other audiences, he said, “The Best interest(s) of a child should be our prime consideration. We need to be more sensitive about our children. Judges must go through the UNCRC and other international instruments to reach out to children.”

“Our constitution is also strong and robust about child rights. Moreover, there is a lot of wisdom in our religion Islam that protects the rights of children. Every child, regardless of gender, race, or disability, has the right to be treated with dignity and respect,” he added.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) condemned the mistreatment and neglect of children, reinforcing the notion that they should be valued and protected within society.”

He maintained that children, who represent not only our future but also our present, cannot afford to wait for gradual implementation of mechanisms as immediate action is required. He further stated that prioritising children’s rights is crucial, as it enables them to exercise and enjoy their human rights today, while also serving as an investment in our future. “We must prioritise child welfare and judges should adopt a child welfare-based approach.”

Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF country representative, said that children have specific needs when they come into contact with the justice system – whether they are victims or witnesses of a crime, in need of safety and protection, or they are in conflict with the law. He said that children need a justice system that is child-centric, accessible and offers equal opportunities for redressal, nurture, empowerment and care. “UNICEF is committed to greater investment in children to ensure progress for every child in Pakistan and around the world,” he added.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, representing the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), vowed to ensure the protection and advancement of children’s rights, including those of children with disabilities. She emphasised that the NCHR would undertake all necessary actions, develop policies and initiate programmes to achieve this goal.

Earlier, the director-general FJA Hayat Ali Shah shed light on the significance of the launch event focused on “Re-imagine Justice for Children in Pakistan,” outlining a strategic plan aimed at maximizing the impact of this collaborative initiative with UNICEF.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, a judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani, the senior puisne judge of Islamabad High Court, district judiciary judges, international partners, lawyers, human rights and children rights activists, law students from different educational institutions and law colleges, among others attended the function.

