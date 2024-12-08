AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-08

Justice Mansoor for juvenile courts at district level

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday underscored the need for working together to create a compassionate and equitable system for children, advocating for juvenile courts at district level.

He was speaking at a function titled “Re-imagine Justice for Children in Pakistan – the Voice of Children”, held by a joint venture of Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

FJA and UNICEF have jointly launched “Re-imagine Justice for Children Initiative” with a commitment to collaborate on accelerating justice within the child rights agenda in Pakistan.

In his address on “Domestication of Global Framework on Justice for Children,” Justice Shah underscored the importance of creating awareness, prioritising rehabilitation over retribution and dispelling myths.

Sensitising the judges of district judiciary and other audiences, he said, “The Best interest(s) of a child should be our prime consideration. We need to be more sensitive about our children. Judges must go through the UNCRC and other international instruments to reach out to children.”

“Our constitution is also strong and robust about child rights. Moreover, there is a lot of wisdom in our religion Islam that protects the rights of children. Every child, regardless of gender, race, or disability, has the right to be treated with dignity and respect,” he added.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) condemned the mistreatment and neglect of children, reinforcing the notion that they should be valued and protected within society.”

He maintained that children, who represent not only our future but also our present, cannot afford to wait for gradual implementation of mechanisms as immediate action is required. He further stated that prioritising children’s rights is crucial, as it enables them to exercise and enjoy their human rights today, while also serving as an investment in our future. “We must prioritise child welfare and judges should adopt a child welfare-based approach.”

Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF country representative, said that children have specific needs when they come into contact with the justice system – whether they are victims or witnesses of a crime, in need of safety and protection, or they are in conflict with the law. He said that children need a justice system that is child-centric, accessible and offers equal opportunities for redressal, nurture, empowerment and care. “UNICEF is committed to greater investment in children to ensure progress for every child in Pakistan and around the world,” he added.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, representing the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), vowed to ensure the protection and advancement of children’s rights, including those of children with disabilities. She emphasised that the NCHR would undertake all necessary actions, develop policies and initiate programmes to achieve this goal.

Earlier, the director-general FJA Hayat Ali Shah shed light on the significance of the launch event focused on “Re-imagine Justice for Children in Pakistan,” outlining a strategic plan aimed at maximizing the impact of this collaborative initiative with UNICEF.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, a judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani, the senior puisne judge of Islamabad High Court, district judiciary judges, international partners, lawyers, human rights and children rights activists, law students from different educational institutions and law colleges, among others attended the function.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UNICEF Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah FJA UNCRC Hayat Ali Shah

Comments

200 characters

Justice Mansoor for juvenile courts at district level

Maryam to leave for China today

Q1 Punjab govt debt jumps 0.1pc

Advisor outlines key economic policies, initiatives

Improved macro indicators: Govt explains approach to economy

Services in 8 areas before Rousch plant takeover: NPPMCL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

GHQ attack case: ATC issues NBWs against Gandapur, 25 others

Licences will be revoked for delayed cane crushing, PSMA warned

Read more stories