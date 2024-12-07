PM will visit Egypt from 18th for D-8 Summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake his maiden visit to Egypt on 18-19 December to attend Developing-8 (D-8) Summit, said sources in the Foreign Office on Friday.

The Prime Minister will leave on December 18 and represent Pakistan in D-8 11th Summit to be held on December 19, sources added.

The Prime Minister will also hold important meetings with D-8 Heads of State/Governments at the sidelines of the Summit.

During the Summit, PM Sharif will likely have bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and heads of delegations from Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia and Nigeria.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024