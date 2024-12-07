AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

Certain elements inciting youth towards extremism: Bilawal

NNI Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that certain elements are inciting the country’s youth towards extremism.

As per details, Bilawal launched the Sindh Pink Football Championship.

Talking on the occasion, he took a jibe at the opponents, saying, “Those who are having the extremist mindset are living both in our country and neighbouring country.”

He said, “The time is not far away when women from Lyari and Ghotki will represent their areas at the international level.” He acknowledged the potential of the country’s youth, saying, “70 percent of the country’s population is based on the youth.”

Bilawal acknowledged former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s ideology in line with women’s emancipation, saying, “Benazir Bhutto had said that women can do whatever they want to do.” He also cited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s statement, stating, “Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also made it clear that women’s role in the country’s uplift is of great importance.”

The PPP chairman acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Lyari, saying, “There is no match of the dedication and sacrifices made by the people of Lyari.” He had also credited President Asif Ali Zardari for making efforts for the uplift of Lyari. He vowed to make collaborative efforts to ensure the prosperity of the country’s youth.

