AGHS awarded Polish prize in recognition of protecting human rights

Naveed Siddiqui Published 07 Dec, 2024 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: AGHS Legal Aid Cell has received the Polish Prize of Sergio de Mello founded by a renowned non-governmental institution Villa Decius from Krakow, Poland.

The Polish Prize of Sergio Vieira de Mello was established in 2003 after the name of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It is awarded to individuals and non-governmental organisations for their efforts to protect and promote human rights and the peaceful coexistence and interaction between societies, religions and cultures.

Embassies of Brazil and Sweden as well as the office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Poland are patrons of this award.

Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski presented the award to Nida Aly, executive director of AGHS Legal Aid. Ambassador of Brazil Olyntho Vieira, Ambassador of Sweden Alex Berg von Linde, Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, and deputy representative of UNHCR Madam Fumiko attended the ceremony.

Sergio Vieira de Mello (1948-2003) was an outstanding Brazilian diplomat.

All his life he worked for the protection of freedom and human rights, intercultural dialogue, combating terrorism and the refugee crisis, and upholding international law.

Polish ambassador said AGHS Legal Aid Cell received the prize in recognition of its outstanding, free of charge, service to the underprivileged, weak and vulnerable, among them especially women. He said this group of highly trained and dedicated layers skillfully combines rising-awareness activities, promotion of human rights with their practical application.

Maciej Pisarski further said this is what makes a huge difference in the life of those who need protection and who have very little means to afford one. AGHS in itself is a great example of women empowerment, since most of its members are women. This is what distinguishes it from many other accomplished Pakistani NGOs.

AGHS was founded by Asma Jahangir - a human rights giant - and her female colleagues.

Today, the organisation embodies a new and young generation of Pakistani activists, the heirs of Asma’s legacy. They continue to inspire new leaders of Pakistan, South Asia, Europe and literally of every country, because the protection of the human rights, equal and fair treatment and respect of the dignity of human beings happen to be a challenge in many places on the Earth.

