AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

Al-Qadir Trust case: Accountability Court upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Dec, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court, on Friday, upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, in the high-profile £190 million case and directed the relevant authorities to present her before the court in next hearing.

The hearing was presided over by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana at a temporary court established within Adiala Jail.

The incarcerated ex-prime minister attended the hearing, while his wife Bushra Bibi, who is also accused in the reference, did not appear before the court.

The defendants failed to provide their responses in accordance with Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) due to their absence from the trial court, which requires them to respond to questions related to the charges.

The court issued a directive for Bushra Bibi’s arrest and ordered her to be presented at the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till December 09.

This is pertinent to mention that both Khan and his wife are accused of misusing £190 million pounds, which was returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency as part of an out-of-court civil settlement with Malik Riaz – a property tycoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

