Al-Qadir Trust case: Accountability Court upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court, on Friday, upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, in the high-profile £190 million case and directed the relevant authorities to present her before the court in next hearing.

The hearing was presided over by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana at a temporary court established within Adiala Jail.

The incarcerated ex-prime minister attended the hearing, while his wife Bushra Bibi, who is also accused in the reference, did not appear before the court.

The defendants failed to provide their responses in accordance with Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) due to their absence from the trial court, which requires them to respond to questions related to the charges.

The court issued a directive for Bushra Bibi’s arrest and ordered her to be presented at the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till December 09.

This is pertinent to mention that both Khan and his wife are accused of misusing £190 million pounds, which was returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency as part of an out-of-court civil settlement with Malik Riaz – a property tycoon.

