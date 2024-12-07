AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

ATIR members: IHC restrains law ministry from making final appointments

Sohail Sarfraz Published December 7, 2024 Updated December 7, 2024 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued an interim order restraining the Law Ministry from making final appointments of Members of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

The order was passed in response to a petition challenging the invitation for written tests for these positions, scheduled for December 8, 2024 at NUST Islamabad.

Details revealed that an Abbottabad-KPK based lawyer, Mudassir Malik, has raised concerns regarding the legality and transparency of the recruitment process. The IHC, while acknowledging the significance of the matter, issued the restraining order.

When contacted the counsel for the petitioner informed that proceeding with fresh appointments could create vested rights and potentially lead to a multiplicity of legal challenges.

The central issue in the petition pertains to the manner in which these appointments are being made at ATIR, Pakistan. The Law Ministry has been allowed to continue with the evaluation process for the recruitment of ATIR Members.

However, the IHC has prohibited the finalisation of any appointments until the writ petition is decided and the recruitment process will remain subject to the final decision in the ongoing case.

IHC order stated: “The applicant has impugned an invitation to carry written tests for the post of Members of the ATIR, which is scheduled to be held on 08.12.2024. If fresh appointments are made, they will create vested rights and there will be multiplicity of proceedings as the very manner in which appointments are to be made forms the subject-matter of the petition. Let the petition also be fixed on 13.02.2025.

Meanwhile, the respondents may continue with the evaluation process being undertaken for appointment of Members in the ATIR, but no final appointments will be made and the recruitment process shall remain subject to the outcome in the instant matter“.

This development underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring transparency and adherence to legal procedures in public appointments.

The IHC’s decision has temporarily halted the culmination of the recruitment process, safeguarding the petitioner’s concerns while allowing the administrative process to proceed under judicial oversight.

Further proceedings in the case will clarify the legitimacy of the recruitment mechanism and its compliance with applicable laws, the petitioner added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Islamabad High Court Law ministry ATIR ATIR members appointment

Comments

200 characters

ATIR members: IHC restrains law ministry from making final appointments

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories