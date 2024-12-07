Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi on Friday ordered release of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat, who were arrested outside Adiala Jail on December 05.

Ayub, Basharat and Ahmed Chatha were brought before the ATC following their arrests in Rawalpindi a day ago. The police said that their arrests were made in connection with a case filed against the trio in Attock.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had granted interim bails to the trio, as their lawyers submitted the bail orders during the court proceedings, accusing the police of committing a contempt of court.

Azimuddin and Majid Daniyal, who were arrested in connection with a separate case registered against them at Dhamial Police Station, were not brought before the court, as their cases did not fall within the jurisdiction of the ATC.

However, Ahmed Chatha, Majid Daniyal and Azimuddin were subsequently released after necessary legal procedures with the police were sorted out by the legal team of the party.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the ATC to ensure foolproof security especially in wake of the jailed party ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s indictment a day ago.

Talking to journalists outside the makeshift court, Faisal Malik (advocate) regretted that the PTI leaders, who came to Adiala Jail in connection with GHQ attack case, were arrested by the police despite knowing they all had secured protective bails from PHC.

He denounced their arrest, terming it a “cheap tactic” employed by the police, asserting their arrest was unlawful, adding the police were informed they are on protective bail, but all fell on deaf ears.

Following Imran Khan’s indictment in May 9 and GHQ attack cases, police on Thursday arrested PTI leader and Omar Ayub, and four others form outside Adiala Jail.

He was taken into custody following a court decision, while former law minister Raja Basharat was also arrested as he exited the jail. Other PTI leaders, including Ahmed Chatha, were also detained and transferred to the police station at Adiala, whereas, PTI worker Azeem was also arrested.

The Rawalpindi police have arrested Omar Ayub and four other PTI leaders in connection with cases related to violent protests following a final call for action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024