188 cases registered against IK, govt tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has submitted a report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying that total 188 cases are registered against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior furnished before the IHC and the breakdown of the report revealed that 99 cases have been filed in Punjab, while two are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Islamabad police report indicated that 76 cases are registered against Khan in the federal capital.

Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) disclosed that seven cases and inquiries against Imran are currently pending, while three cases are under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The report also mentioned the ongoing appeal in the Toshakhana criminal case, where the former prime minister is contesting his conviction.

Despite being behind bars for more than a year since he was arrested in May 2023, Khan has repeatedly called for holding anti-government protests.

The latest was on November 24, when his supporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marched on Islamabad under the leadership of his wife Bushra Bibi and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In order to keep the PTI protesters from entering Punjab and federal capital, the government had imposed various restrictions and blocked key entry and exit points. However, the marchers defied the obstacles and entered the federal capital.

After this protest, more cases were registered against Imran and the other PTI leaders and workers for violation of restrictions and alleged violence during last month’s protest.

