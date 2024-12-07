AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Markets Print 2024-12-07

China, HK stocks rise to 3-week highs

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2024 08:16am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks climbed to their highest in three weeks on Friday as technology shares rose and investors hoped for fresh stimulus from a key policy meeting next week.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% to its highest close since mid-November, while the blue-chip index CSI 300 gained 1.3%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index advanced 1.6%, touching its highest level in three weeks.

Expectations for fresh policy support are building ahead of the Central Economic Work Conference, which will set the agenda and targets for China’s economy for 2025.

Fund distributor and adviser Lead Fund said expectations of policies from the conference could bolster the stock market, advising investors “to be more optimistic” even as China’s economic recovery remains fragile.

US president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats have added pressure on an economy struggling amid a property crisis and anaemic consumption.

Tao Wang, Chief China economist at UBS Investment Bank, expects November data to show China’s property market - a key part of the economy - to remain weak despite a flurry of rescue measures.

But risk appetite remains high in China’s stock market, with outstanding margin financing, or the amount of leveraged stock bets, hitting a nine-year high of 1.85 trillion yuan ($254.98 billion) on Thursday.

Tech shares led the gains in China. Sectors including software development, telecom and computer all jumped more than 2%.

China’s ministry of finance published draft rules on Thursday that would provide incentives for government agencies to buy China-made products, fuelling bets on home-grown technologies.

The procurement policies would benefit sectors including software, chipmaking, IT and high-end equipment, investment advisor Ju Feng said in a note.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index

