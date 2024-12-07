PITB & GCCI ink MoU on provision of jobs

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Punjab Job Center and the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance industry linkages further and provide increased opportunities for job seekers and employers.

According to the PITB here on Friday, the MoU was signed by PITB Programme Manager Shurjil Butt and GCCI President Muhammad Siddique Khan on behalf of their respective organisations. The event reaffirmed the commitment of both organizations to empower the job market and contribute to the region’s economic development. The renewed partnership will foster new networking platforms and job opportunities for the local workforce.

Commenting on the MoU, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the PITB remains committed to revolutionising the job market by leveraging technology and fostering industry partnerships. “The extended MoU with GCCI would amplify opportunities for job seekers while addressing the evolving needs of the business community.’

