Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

PESHAWAR: The All-Party Conference (APC) of the provincial level political leadership of Khyber Pakthunkhwa held here on Thursday and raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province saying KP became worst victim of bloodshed as compared to preceding year.

The conference was attended by Syed Mohammad Ali Shah (PPP), Engineer Amir Muqaam (PML-N), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao (QWP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain (ANP) Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Professor Ibrahim Khan (JI), Mohsin Dawar (NDM) and others.

The 14 points communique of the APC unveiled by the Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi at the concluding session of conference here at Governor House said that over 70 security personnel have been martyred last month while over 200 lost lives in Kurrum district while provincial government seemed failed as far as maintaining law and order situation was concerned.

The meeting decided the formation of political and technical committees representing all political parties on financial and political situations and protection of interests of the province.

The APC said that 7th NFC Award had become obsolete since last two and half years and issuance of the 11th NFC Award with immediate effect with inclusion of three percent share allocated for the erstwhile Fata, Forest and Environment sector in the formula as per the population of KP and implementation of the recommendations of Sartaj Aziz Committee in letter and spirit.

The APC also stressed that the details of mines and mineral leases of KP to be made public, immediate opening of all historical and trade routes on Pak-Afghan border for all kinds of trade and ensuring the provision of gas facility to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides holding of Council of Common Interest (CCI) meetings on regular basis as per required period under the constitutional and the constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) with regular issuance of the award.

Beside release of uniformed funds to local bodies representatives as per Local Government and withdrawal of two percent IDC imposed by the provincial government as it was affecting Afgans trade, the APC also demanded dignified repatriation of all IDPs of merged areas and no harassment of peaceful Pakhtuns in other provinces and federal capital Islamabad.

The APC also called for conducting performance-based audit of the provincial government.

Earlier, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the political leadership on their arrival at the Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the political leadership of the province is present for the restoration of peace, resolution of problems and rights of the province.

The participation of the political leaders in the conference, he said that proved that we are united over the problems and rights of the province. He said that would was appropriate that the Chief Minister, who is also the provincial president of the ruling party in the province should have organized this conference.

