Ahsan for equipping capital with modern, accountable governance system

Naveed Butt Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the urgency of equipping Islamabad with a modern and accountable governance system.

The minister chaired a meeting to review the ICT Governance Reforms Committee, established by the prime minister.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, MNA Anjum Aqeel, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, Secretary Cabinet Kamran Ali, and senior officials from the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Ministry of Planning.

The participants deliberated on governance models from the capitals of democratic countries and reviewed challenges faced by Islamabad's governance system. The CDA officials highlighted that the lack of revision in the master plan has resulted in numerous problems requiring immediate resolution.

Iqbal emphasised the urgency of equipping Islamabad with a modern and accountable governance system. He stressed the need to integrate the administrative structures of urban and rural areas while ensuring a clear division of administrative and developmental responsibilities under the ICT governance framework. He also called for a delineation of roles and responsibilities among the CDA, MCI, and elected representatives to address the issue of limited powers.

The meeting also discussed the eradication of illegal housing societies.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan pointed out that much of Bhara Kahu comprises unauthorised constructions, requiring prompt corrective actions. MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry observed that while laws are in place, their lack of implementation is creating hurdles.

Iqbal directed the formation of a subcommittee comprising representatives from the MCI, CDA, and elected officials.

This committee is tasked with presenting its recommendations within five days.

Additionally, it will examine Islamabad's local government structure and address issues related to health and educational institutions.

The meeting concluded with unanimous agreement among participants that establishing a world-class municipal framework for Islamabad is a pressing need.

They resolved to take all necessary steps promptly to achieve this goal.

