AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Appointment of Dar as Deputy PM: LHC seeks replies from centre & Law Ministry on ICA

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought replies from the federal government and Law Ministry on an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the appointment of Senator Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister within fortnight.

Appellant Ashba Kamran argued that there is no provision in the Constitution for the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

She stated that the Deputy PM is considered a deputy to the PM, who is elected by members of the National Assembly through a vote.

She, therefore, contended that Senator, Ishaq Dar cannot hold the position of the Deputy PM.

She asked the court to declare Senator Dar’s appointment as Deputy PM unconstitutional and also set aside the decision of the single bench about dismissal of her petition.

The cabinet division on April 28 issued a notification giving additional charge of Deputy Prime Minister to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Intra Court Appeal Appointment of Dar as Deputy PM

Comments

200 characters

Appointment of Dar as Deputy PM: LHC seeks replies from centre & Law Ministry on ICA

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories