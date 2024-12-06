Appointment of Dar as Deputy PM: LHC seeks replies from centre & Law Ministry on ICA

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought replies from the federal government and Law Ministry on an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the appointment of Senator Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister within fortnight.

Appellant Ashba Kamran argued that there is no provision in the Constitution for the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

She stated that the Deputy PM is considered a deputy to the PM, who is elected by members of the National Assembly through a vote.

She, therefore, contended that Senator, Ishaq Dar cannot hold the position of the Deputy PM.

She asked the court to declare Senator Dar’s appointment as Deputy PM unconstitutional and also set aside the decision of the single bench about dismissal of her petition.

The cabinet division on April 28 issued a notification giving additional charge of Deputy Prime Minister to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

