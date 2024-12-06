AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.17%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.81%)
DFML 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.71%)
DGKC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.83%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.06%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
HUBC 119.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.09%)
KEL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
OGDC 194.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.25%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
PPL 173.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.94%)
PRL 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.29%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.28%)
SEARL 101.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.46%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.11%)
TOMCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.31%)
TREET 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.77%)
TRG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.59%)
UNITY 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
BR100 11,650 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -259.3 (-0.73%)
KSE100 108,750 Increased By 510.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 33,834 Increased By 140.2 (0.42%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

JI demands end to fee disparity at KU

Recorder Report Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 08:44am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi on Thursday called for a cut in Karachi University’s fees to align them with other public sector universities in Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference held outside the university precinct, city chief of the JI Monem Zafar urged the authorities to slash the public sector higher academia fee.

Slamming the exorbitant fee structure, he dubbed the higher charges a “major financial burden” on students. Flanked by Karachi University’s Students Alliance Chief, Kamran Sultan Ghani and others, he demanded an end to the fee disparity.

He pointed out the stark disparity in fees between Karachi University and Sindh University, saying that pharmacy students at the KU pay Rs78,000 a semester comparing to Rs22,500 at the Sindh University.

Similarly, he added, Doctor of Physiotherapy students at the KU face fees of Rs209,000 per semester, more than double the Rs80,000 charged at the Sindh University.

“The fee structure at KU is five times higher than that of the Sindh University, making higher education unaffordable for many students,” Zafar said. He added that this financial stain has led to a sharp fall in admission applications at the KU, dropping from 15,000 last year to just 7,000 this year.

Zafar also criticized the insufficient transport facilities at the KU, where only 28 buses serve over 45,000 students, comparing to 70 buses for 22,000 students at the Sindh University. “Even 70 buses are inadequate for 22,000 students, so it makes the KU’s situation even deplorable,” he said.

The JI leader also addressed broader issues, including the delayed Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

He criticized the Red Line project as a waste of resources, citing delays and a cost escalation from $504 million to $700 million.

He also condemned the loss of three labourers’ lives during the project and accused the PPP’s Sindh government of using development projects as opportunities for corruption.

Regarding MDCAT, Zafar demanded an increase in examination centres in Karachi. “While Lahore has eight centres and Peshawar five, Karachi, a city of millions, is unfairly limited,” he said, suggesting the Expo Centre as a suitable venue.

Zafar urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to address the disparity in fees between public sector universities, improve transport facilities at KU, and ensure the timely completion of development projects without compromising safety.

He also called for restrictions on heavy traffic in Karachi during daytime hours, citing over 600 reported road accidents involving tankers in the past year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi University JI JI Karachi Monem Zafar fees

Comments

200 characters

JI demands end to fee disparity at KU

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 mark as relentless buying continues

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

Oil prices edge down as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Read more stories