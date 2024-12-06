AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Opinion Print 2024-12-06

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar briefs diplomats

Anjum Ibrahim Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

“Greedy for Portfolios, Samdhi (GPS) invited diplomats to inform them of the government’s narrative. My question is: is he unaware that the terms of reference of diplomats is to not only be aware of the government’s narrative but also that of the other side and to brief their capitals as to what they think is the more accurate picture – a task that they completed by the 27th latest….”

“GPS’s glass is always full.”

“Not when his counterpart Samdhi is not in control of the government. Remember the Musharraf days when GPS was in jail and hand-wrote a 42-page affidavit against his counterpart Samdhi to get out of jail, and then again remember when in 2017 the courts asked him to prove his source of income he gave them boxes upon boxes of his tax returns but not what the court had asked him.”

“Hey back off will you – it’s not his fault if his employer, a UAE Sheikh, delivered about a million dollars a month to him on the back of fifty camels which meant he had no paper work…”

“True, anyway, you have to give him full marks for learning lessons – he left the country later that year and remained in England till his counterpart Samdhi was back in good graces.”

“Right, and his glass is full and need I add a full glass means his mind set is full of hope, the new mantra…”

“But the government has been unable to sell its narrative to the general public.”

“Hey, you cannot fault GPS, ever since he acquired his current status…”

“Current status of foreign minister?”

“No current status of GPS.”

“That dates back to….to more than two decades, right?”

“Yup but anyway shouldn’t the Brown Pope have been invited as well – I mean isn’t he the one who…”

“Nah, he was wearing the other hat, that of the Chair of the Cricket Board…”

“So it had nothing to do with the fact that GPS represents the river while the Brown Pope the sea.”

“And never the two shall meet, but which do you prefer? The river or the sea?”

“The fish that I love to inhabit the river water.”

“And I love shell fish that are found in the sea, so I guess the moral of the story is to each unto his own.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

