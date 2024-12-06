The Next Phase in Renewable Energy With Battery Storage

- Syed M Qamar ul Islam – Supernet Infrastructure Solutions Pvt Ltd

Coupling renewable power including solar with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is critical & an impactful innovation in latest battery storage technology. The advancement in battery technology helps in enhancing efficiency, reliability and scalability of renewable systems. These systems help counter intermittent characteristics of renewables, Peak demand Reduction, Grid stabilization issues, Price arbitrage, providing backup during blackouts and setting up of micro-grids. As an outcome all of this helps in speeding up transition from fossil-based energy to Green Energy sources.

Intermittent Characteristics of Renewables:

Renewable sources like solar and wind are intermittent, meaning the electricity is only produced when the sun shines or the wind blows. Even across the production cycle the output varies as a consequence of multiple factors. The system designed with a BESS allows for batteries to store excess for later use. This helps ensure consistency of power supply independent of variability in production.

Peak Demand Reduction:

Battery can be used to lower the Maximum Demand Indicator (MDI) which results in higher fixed charges for manufacturers on their electricity bill. Equipment startups, production surges or unplanned operations can cause brief surges in demand. The batteries can be discharged during peak demand periods to manage fixed charges applied by the utility provider.

Price Arbitrage:

Prices of electricity vary during the day based on the Time of Using (TOU) pricing applicable in Pakistan. Many residential and a significant portion of commercial customers use high electrical loads during peak hours which results in higher overall avg.price. Battery systems can help manage this overall average by storing energy and using it in peak hours when the cost of buying from the grid is high.

Power Backup During Blackouts

Blackouts for users have different ramifications depending upon the nature of their use or operations. For residential customers it translates to inconvenience & uncomfortable living environment. While for commercial users it means production & productivity losses and downtime of mission critical equipment. For healthcare providers this can mean a difference between life and death. However, the battery system attempts to solve this in similar ways by acting as a power source during grid outage. These systems broadly work in similar ways for all users, but the complexity and the type of systems is determined based upon the need of the user.

Grid Stabilization & Black Start:

Grid operates under a complex interaction of dynamic demand & supply changes affecting the total amount of power being brought into and drawn out of transmission lines. Situations of high demand relative to supply results in frequency drops and the opposite situation results in higher frequency than what the grid can handle. The BESS systems, if implemented, intervene in both scenarios by feeding in or drawing out from the grid to regulate these frequency fluctuations.

The grid planning requires for worse case blackout scenarios to be built into the planning process. Conventionally fossil fuel-based generators are used to provide startup power for the main power plant. However, as we transition to renewable sources, speed becomes an increasingly important factor of consideration. BESS based black start systems provide low startup times and help bring back the grid up online.

Micro Grid

This is an especially valuable application of self-sufficiency in areas with utility rate structures that are disadvantageous to distributed solar, or for microgrid energy storage systems that have limited grid connectivity. BESS is an essential component in many microgrid installations, increasing adaptability and reliability. They stabilize microgrid operations by automatically balancing supply and demand, regulating frequency and mitigating voltage sag or rise. During grid outages, BESS provides an uninterruptible power supply for protecting critical loads.

Application Scenario

The application scenarios of energy storage can be subdivided into grid-side energy storage and user-side energy storage. In actual applications, energy storage technology is analyzed according to the needs of various usage scenarios to ensure that the advantages of energy storage technology are maximized.

Grid-side energy storage applications are built in Utility and Grid scale systems. Capacities range from hundreds of MWh to several gigawatt-hours (GWh). They use large battery array, power conversion systems and more-advanced control systems. This high-level BESS designed to provide frequency regulation, voltage support and renewable energy integration. They are deployed at the transmission or distribution level, in active support of grid stability and system resilience.

The application of user-side energy storage is deployed in commercial & industrial scale systems such as factories, data-center, BTS Cell sites, hospitals etc. They use large to medium capacities of battery energy typically range tens of KWh to several megawatt-hours (MWh). The storage providing backup power, peak shaving, demand response, frequency keeping, intermittent source smoothing and generator energy (diesel) cost savings.

Why invest in Battery Storage?

Investing in Battery Energy Storage Systems offers exceptional flexibility for electricity grids. It smooths out supply to better match demand and mitigating instability. BESS investments offer mitigation against problems associated with the grid that add robustness to grid networks, integrate renewable and low-reliability energy sources, improve energy utilization, enhance grid resilience, reduce diesel use and meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy. Peak shaving helps to reduce costs by managing peak demand. It also provides reliable backup power and enhances overall grid resilience.

Why Superinfra

Supernet Infrastructure Solutions (SuperInfra) is part of the Supernet Group of Companies, offers a wide range of Power solutions to Residential, Commercial, Industrial and ICT Infrastructure that help businesses achieve their profitability objectives through the best use of advanced equipment and technology. Renewable power Solar solutions provide the flexibility of consistent electrical supply at an affordable price to support critical business operations.

Benefit from our vast experience, knowledge and comprehensive services for more than 28 years for all kinds of power supply products, systems and assets for Enterprise, Banks & financial institutions, offices, industry and factory outlets.

Invest in a brighter future with Superinfra cutting-edge solar power solutions coupled with advanced battery storage technology. Our team of experts specialize in designing and implementing solar installations with battery storage for homes and businesses, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply day and night.

