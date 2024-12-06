Solar Power & Energy Storage: Usman Waheed: Country Manager Sungrow Power Supply Ltd

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are rapidly gaining traction in Pakistan as a vital solution to the country’s energy challenges.

BESS enables effective energy management by storing renewable energy during off-peak hours and deploying it during peak demand, reducing grid strain and ensuring reliability.

With Pakistan’s growing adoption of solar and wind energy, BESS serves as a key enabler for maximizing renewable energy utilization. It supports grid stability, minimizes reliance on fossil fuels, and helps mitigate power shortages.

Sungrow being a global leader in BESS, has the largest installed base in 2023 and first half of 2024. We are actively contributing to Pakistan’s energy transition by delivering advanced & robust storage solutions.

