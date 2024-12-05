AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 100 units of Chinese EV in 3 months

Salman Siddiqui Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 10:10pm

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has locally assembled more than 100 units of a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) named ‘Honri-VE’ in the first three months since the company commenced production of EVs at its assembly plant.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company informed that the first 100 units had been handed over to the Eco-Green Motors Limited for onward deliveries to its customers.

While talking to Business Recorder, DFML Director & Company Secretary Muhammad Hanif German said one can compare ‘Honri-VE’ with Japan’s Suzuki Motor brands like Wagon R, Cultus and Mehran.

“It would be better to compare Honri-VE with Wagon R in terms of interior….(seating) capacity,” Hanif German said. “Our cars have already hit the roads.”

The firm has introduced two variants of the Chinese electric car including Honri-VE 0.2 and Honri-VE 0.3. The company claim they can move 200km and 300km in a single full charge and are priced at Rs3.99 million and Rs4.99 million, respectively.

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Following the announcement, DFML’s share price jumped 5.17% (or Rs2.10) to close at Rs42.74 with 8.2 million shares turnover at the PSX in the day.

The company secretary stood optimistic about the future of car manufacturing industry in Pakistan, adding the passenger car sales was on a “fast recovery since car manufacturers and assemblers cut down unit prices in the recent past”.

“The demand for electric vehicle is sharply surging compared to oil-based engines in Pakistan.”

Hanif German said car dealers have seen a surge in demand as buying a new car on bank financing has “again become feasible” since the central bank cut its key policy rate by a cumulative 700 basis points in the past five-months to 15% at present compared to record high at 22% in June 2024.

“Many banks are offering car financing at a fixed interest rate ranging between 12-14%.”

Arif Habib Limited reported earlier this week “auto financing rose by 3.7% month-on-month, reaching Rs236 billion in October compared to Rs228 billion in September 2024.”

DFML said in September 2024 that it commenced production of the electric vehicle at its assembly plant after receiving approval from the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Back in June, the company said it entered into a toll manufacturing agreement with the ECO-Green Motors Limited (EGML) for manufacturing EGML’s Honri-VE.

Under the toll manufacturing agreement between two companies, one owns a design or idea for a product and supplies materials to the other to manufacture the product or parts of it.

Incorporated in Pakistan on December 28, 1998 as a public limited company, DFML is engaged in assembling, progressive manufacturing and sale of vehicles in Pakistan.

electric vehicles Dewan Farooque Motors Limited DFML Chinese electric vehicles Eco Green Motors Limited Dewan Farooque Honri –VE passenger cars in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 100 units of Chinese EV in 3 months

In meeting with IMF’s new representative, Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to loan programme

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves cross $12bn for first time in over 2.5 years

No stopping KSE-100 as index settles above 108,000 with over 3,000-point gain

Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

$500mn earned through export of surplus sugar, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

France’s Macron hunts for new prime minister as Barnier resigns

Imran Khan, party leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

PIA names acting CEO as it prepares to resume European flights

Read more stories