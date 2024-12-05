AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Business & Finance

US trade deficit narrows in October as imports fall: govt

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2024 07:21pm

WASHINGTON: The US trade gap narrowed more than expected in October, government data showed Thursday, as imports slipped more than exports.

Trade imbalances in the world’s biggest economy are anticipated to become a focal point of President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration as he returns to the White House in January.

Trump has pledged to lower US trade deficits and in his first term from 2017-2021 engaged in a bruising tariffs war with the world’s second-biggest economy, China

Overall in October, the US trade gap was down 11.9 percent to $73.8 billion, from a revised level of $83.8 billion in September, said the Commerce Department.

US trade deficit contracts as exports rise to record high

Behind the trend was a $14.3 billion drop in imports to $339.6 billion, the report said, with decreases seen in areas ranging from semiconductors to crude oil and consumer goods.

US exports also dipped though by a smaller amount of $4.3 billion to reach $265.7 billion in the month.

Declines in goods exports, such as those of autos, consumer goods and industrial supplies contributed to the trend, the Commerce Department added.

Among countries and regions, the US goods deficit with the European Union and Vietnam both decreased.

Weeks before he takes office, Trump has already threatened steep levies on neighbors Canada and Mexico, and on competitor China.

