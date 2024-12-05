AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.39%)
AIRLINK 176.05 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.39%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.79%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
DFML 42.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.22%)
DGKC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.64%)
FCCL 39.02 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
FFBL 80.91 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.78%)
FFL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.93%)
HUBC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (6.57%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
MLCF 47.81 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.1%)
NBP 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.04%)
OGDC 194.76 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.95%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.57%)
PRL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.58%)
PTC 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
SEARL 101.80 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.96%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TOMCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
TREET 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.06%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-3.03%)
UNITY 34.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.57%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 221.2 (1.96%)
BR30 34,980 Increased By 840.4 (2.46%)
KSE100 107,013 Increased By 1909.1 (1.82%)
KSE30 33,204 Increased By 650.2 (2%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool held but Slot salutes ‘special’ Salah

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2024 01:02pm

NEWCASTLE: Arne Slot saluted “special” Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward underlined his value to the Premier League leaders with a double in Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Slot’s side were unable to extend their seven-game winning run in all competitions after Fabian Schar punished a mistake from Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to equalise in the 90th minute.

But despite seeing their lead at the top reduced to seven points, Liverpool are still in pole position to win a first title since 2020, largely thanks to another brilliant campaign from Salah.

The Egypt star has 15 goals in all competitions, including nine in his last seven league games.

Yet the 32-year-old’s future at Anfield remains a hot topic, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no new deal forthcoming.

Salah has admitted he feels “more out than in” at Liverpool amid talk of a potential lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Slot wouldn’t be drawn into pleading with Salah to stay in public, but he made it clear how important he has been in his first season in charge.

“It’s difficult for me to predict the long-term future, but the only thing I can expect or predict is that he is in a very good place at the moment,” he said.

Salah feels ‘more out than in’ with no new Liverpool deal on table

“He plays in a very good team that provides him with good opportunities and then he is able to do special things.

“And what makes him for me even more special is that in the first hour or before we scored to make it 1-1, you thought, ‘He’s not playing his best game today’.

“Then to come up with a half-hour or 45 minutes with an assist, two goals, having a shot on the bar, being a constant threat, that is something not many players can do if they’ve played the first hour like he did.

“That is also what makes him special. If you just look at the goals, his finish is so clinical. He’s a special player, but that’s what we all know.”

Newcastle went in at the break ahead after Alexander Isak’s stunning 35th-minute finish.

Salah laid on Curtis Jones’ 50th minute equaliser before Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle’s advantage 12 minutes later.

Salah levelled in the 68th minute and slotted Liverpool in front with seven minutes left before Kelleher’s mistake cost his team a valuable victory.

“The shot from Isak, I don’t even know if Caoimhin saw that ball, as hard as it was,” Slot said.

“He has done remarkably well for us and even today he was good. Unfortunately, he misjudged the situation (for the equaliser).”

Liverpool Mohamed Salah Caoimhin Kelleher

Comments

200 characters

Liverpool held but Slot salutes ‘special’ Salah

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories