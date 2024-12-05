Australia goods trade surplus widens to A$5.95bn in October

SYDNEY: Australia’s surplus on trade goods widened in October, driven by a jump in shipments of gold and liquefied natural gas while imports went flat, data showed on Thursday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods rose to A$5.953 billion ($3.83 billion), from A$4.532 billion in September and above market forecasts of A$4.55 billion.

Exports rose 3.6% from a month earlier as gold exports jumped 44%, while imports edged up 0.1%.