AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 176.05 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.39%)
BOP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.82%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 94.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.73%)
FCCL 39.07 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.03%)
FFBL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.53%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (5.62%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.07%)
MLCF 46.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.92%)
NBP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
OGDC 194.90 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.02%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.38%)
PPL 172.50 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (3.06%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (8.19%)
PTC 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
SEARL 101.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.13%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
TOMCL 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TREET 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.44%)
TRG 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.53%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,485 Increased By 195.8 (1.73%)
BR30 35,020 Increased By 880.1 (2.58%)
KSE100 106,621 Increased By 1516.3 (1.44%)
KSE30 33,063 Increased By 508.8 (1.56%)
Australian shares inch higher as banks counter mining and energy losses

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 10:07am

Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s strength overnight, with gains in banking stocks outweighing losses in metals and mining, and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 8,482.5, as of 0016 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday. Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 45,014.04.

The S&P 500 gained 0.61%, while Nasdaq gained 1.30%. Locally, data on Wednesday showed Australia’s economy in the third quarter grew at the slowest annual pace since the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had expected economic growth would rise to 1.5% by the end of the year, but the surprisingly weak third-quarter data has put that forecast in jeopardy.

The RBA has kept interest rates steady at a 12-year high of 4.35% for the past year and signalled little inclination to ease anytime soon.

The central bank’s next policy meeting is scheduled on Dec. 10. Rate-sensitive financial stocks climbed 0.6%, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia up 0.7%.

Gold stocks rose 1.9%, as gold prices gained after data showed US private payrolls rose at a moderate pace last month. Technology stocks gained 0.9%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumped 6.3% to top gains on the benchmark index.

Heavyweight miners were the biggest drag on the benchmark, sliding 0.5%.

Banks, real estate push Australian shares lower; miners cushion blow

Copper prices eased as markets awaited more clarity on demand prospects in top metals consumer China and possible trade tariffs. Mining majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto lost 1.1%, each.

Energy stocks retreated 0.7%, with oil futures falling nearly 2% overnight, as investors awaited an imminent OPEC+ decision on production cuts.

Santos and Woodside Energy lost 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2% to 12,916.78.

Australian shares

