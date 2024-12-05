Philippines’ November inflation accelerates as typhoons impact food prices

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation accelerated for the second straight month in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday, driven by higher food prices due to a slew of typhoons, and by transport costs.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% in November from 2.3% the previous month, bringing average inflation to 3.2%, within the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range for the year.

Faster increases in food and non-alcoholic drink prices and the slower decrease of transport prices were the main drivers to inflation for the month, the statistics agency said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 2.5% in November, within the central bank’s forecast of 2.2% to 3.0% for the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy items, was 2.5% last month, slightly higher than the 2.4% rate in October.