AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.39%)
AIRLINK 176.00 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (4.36%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.68%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
DFML 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.55%)
DGKC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.53%)
FCCL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.85%)
FFBL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.71%)
FFL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.93%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (6.49%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
MLCF 47.81 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.1%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 195.10 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.12%)
PAEL 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.57%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (7.55%)
PTC 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
SEARL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.16%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TOMCL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TREET 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.27%)
TRG 58.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-3.16%)
UNITY 34.44 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (7.69%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 221.2 (1.96%)
BR30 34,980 Increased By 840.4 (2.46%)
KSE100 107,035 Increased By 1930.2 (1.84%)
KSE30 33,215 Increased By 660.6 (2.03%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines’ November inflation accelerates as typhoons impact food prices

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 12:11pm

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation accelerated for the second straight month in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday, driven by higher food prices due to a slew of typhoons, and by transport costs.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% in November from 2.3% the previous month, bringing average inflation to 3.2%, within the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range for the year.

Faster increases in food and non-alcoholic drink prices and the slower decrease of transport prices were the main drivers to inflation for the month, the statistics agency said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 2.5% in November, within the central bank’s forecast of 2.2% to 3.0% for the month.

Philippine annual inflation quickens to 2.3% in October

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy items, was 2.5% last month, slightly higher than the 2.4% rate in October.

inflation Philippines Philippine central bank Philippine Bureau of the Treasury

Comments

200 characters

Philippines’ November inflation accelerates as typhoons impact food prices

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories