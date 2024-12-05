AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-05

Punjab govt to launch laptop scheme from January 2025: CM launches ‘Honhaar Scholarship Programme’

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:13am

LAHORE: Launching the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Programme,’ Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the Punjab government will launch laptop scheme from January 2025 for outstanding students so that they could not face difficulties while getting higher education.

Under the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Programme,’ brilliant students will be able to get admissions in top ranking public and private sector universities.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the programme, here today, the CM said, “Now outstanding students will be able to get admission in LUMS, FAST and other public and private universities, medical colleges which was earlier a distant dream for them.”

Maryam Nawaz said she wanted to see books in youth’s hands instead of stones, bullets and shells. She said that a student sitting at D-Chowk does not look good adding that if a student does not know how to speak politely, then his degree is of no use. She added the government will not allow students to become part of violent protest.

She said she always thinks day and night for the betterment of the students. She also said that 60 percent scholarships have been allocated for girls, adding that out of total 30,000 scholarships, 12000 scholarships have been granted to boys while 18000 scholarships to girls.

The CM made it clear that 100 percent merit has been ensured in scholarships and not a single student can complaint about violation of merit. She said, “No matter if you are supporter of PPP, PML-N or PTI, government will not make discriminations about political grounds.”

She stated that the Punjab government has always ensured merit during the appointments of even DCs, Commissioners and Secretaries in various government departments.

Talking about electric bike scheme, Maryam Nawaz said that 10,000 electric bikes have already been delivered to the applicants while 20,000 more e-bikes are in the pipeline. She said the government was committed to youth empowerment. She added that the Punjab government was taking steps for bringing quality of educations, quality of syllabus.

The CM said we are luckiest country as 65 percent of our population comprises youth. She said the government was working on Nawaz Internet City in Lahore, where the government will bring campuses of renowned universities.

Talking about unemployment challenges, the CM said she wanted to check the brain drain. “Pakistan is full of resources, minerals and youth power,” she said, adding “The government wanted to provide interest free loan for students so that they can establish their businesses in the country after the completion of their education.”

She asserted that scholarship were not the act of kindness on the part of the government but it was due right of the brilliant students.

