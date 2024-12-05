Minister says no society can progress without mutual respect

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, while emphasising on the undeniable link between peace, harmony, and development, noted that no society can achieve sustainable progress without mutual respect and coexistence.

Addressing a seminar titled, “Cultures and Communities: The Role of Religions in Fostering Peace, Harmony, and Justice”, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies in Islamabad on Wednesday, he explained that a fractured society spends its energies on conflicts rather than innovation, while harmonious communities foster creativity, investment, and shared prosperity.

He highlighted that the government’s Vision 2025 explicitly recognises this connection, emphasising inclusive and equitable growth rooted in justice and tolerance.

He underscored the vital role of faith in addressing global challenges of conflict, inequality, and division. He stated that in a world fraught with misunderstandings, the moral guidance offered by religions serves as a universal foundation for collective well-being, unity, and compassion.

He noted that every major religion emphasises peace, justice, and the dignity of humanity, yet intolerance, discrimination, and violence continue to undermine these principles. He urged leaders, policymakers, and faith communities to rise above divisions and foster mutual understanding.

Quoting a Hadith, the minister shared that improving relations between people holds greater significance than rituals like fasting and prayer, as fostering harmony strengthens societal bonds. He added that such teachings are particularly relevant in today’s era of discord and division.

Recalling his personal experience as a victim of an assassination attempt in 2018, Iqbal emphasised the dangers of hate speech and prejudice. He described it as a stark reminder of the destructive power of divisive rhetoric and urged collective efforts to counter hate-driven narratives.

The minister also highlighted the government’s Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, a national narrative endorsed by over 1,800 scholars, which condemns extremism, terrorism, and the misuse of religion. This initiative aims to promote interfaith harmony and moderation, aligning with the true spirit of Islam, he said.

He concluded by emphasising that fostering peace and harmony is critical for achieving inclusive growth, building stronger institutions, and improving the quality of life for all citizens.

