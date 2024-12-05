AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
Print 2024-12-05

Ombudsman institutions: FTO unveils programme to foster global co-operation

Published 05 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has launched an innovative "Capacity Building Exchange Programme" to strengthen international cooperation and enhance professional growth among Ombudsman institutions. Spearheaded by Secretary General Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah and Executive Secretary of OICOA, Almas Ali Jovindah, this initiative is a milestone in fostering cultural exchange and sharing best practices across member institutions of the OIC Ombudsman Association (OICOA).

As part of the program, FTO staff have been nominated to participate in exchange activities in Bahrain, providing them with valuable exposure to effective practices in public administration and tax-related grievance redressal. The program has received strong support from Ghada Hameed Habib, Ombudswoman and Chairperson of the Prisoners and Detainees Rights Commission (PDRC), who has been instrumental in facilitating the collaboration.

In a reciprocal gesture, Bahraini delegations visited the Federal Tax Ombudsman of Pakistan, where they participated in specialized training sessions conducted by FTO advisors. These sessions enabled a robust exchange of expertise and strategies aimed at strengthening the efficacy of Ombudsman institutions in both countries.

This structured exchange program reflects the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s dedication to global partnerships, innovation, and capacity building, with the overarching goal of enhancing institutional responsiveness and professional development within OICOA member states.

