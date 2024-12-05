Senate panel concerned about lack of oversight in food industry

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology expressed serious concerns at the alarming lack of oversight in the food industry, particularly concerning dangerous products being sold to the public.

The parliamentary panel met under the chairmanship of Kamil Ali Agha, which discussed pressing issues, including public health concerns, the digitalisation of government services, and the governance of scientific institutions.

The meeting highlighted significant gaps in food safety oversight, delays in key administrative appointments, and the urgent need for modernisation in Pakistan’s regulatory bodies.

The committee expressed serious concerns over the absence of key figures, including Science Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who was notably missing from the proceedings. Agha, stated, “Not having a minister present in the Standing Committee is a setback, but I do not wish to use any words that could undermine the minister’s role. Everyone has their own agenda, and we must focus on the issues at hand.” Despite this, the committee continued its work, with Agha emphasising the importance of active participation from the minister in future meetings.

A major point of contention was the alarming lack of oversight in the food industry, particularly concerning dangerous products being sold to the public. Agha highlighted the critical issue, saying, “Poison is being sold in the name of pickle, and tea whitener is being sold as milk. There’s no one to check these deceptive practices. We need immediate action.”

Secretary of Science, while acknowledging the issue, noted that food safety is primarily a provincial matter, with local authorities working on it. However, the committee emphasised that the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) must collaborate more effectively with provincial governments to address these gaps. “These companies are using loopholes in advertising to avoid legal consequences,” said the Secretary of Science, with Chairman Agha demanding stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Another focal point of the meeting was the progress on the digitalisation of government services. The committee expressed frustration over the delay in digitalising the fine payment system within the PSQCA. Chairman Kamil Ali Agha demanded swift action: “Corruption is happening because of the non-digitalization of fine payments. We need to see results. If the system is not fully digitalised in the next two months, we will take matters into our own hands.”

The PSQCA briefed the committee on its ongoing efforts to modernise its operations. “E-filing has been successfully implemented, and we are now linked with Pakistan One Window for more streamlined operations,” said the Director-General of PSQCA.

Agha also raised concerns about the prolonged vacancies in leadership positions within the Ministry of Science’s institutions. “Out of 16 institutions under the Ministry of Science, 11 are without heads,” he pointed out. The secretary of science assured the committee that the federal minister is personally overseeing the appointments, but the committee has called for a detailed report on the matter at the next meeting.

The committee discussed the proposed abolition of the ministry’s staff and their potential reassignment to institutions such as the National Institute of Electronics (NIE) or the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR). The Ministry of Science has officially informed the Rightsizing Committee of these plans, though the committee noted that further discussions are needed to finalise the redistribution of these employees.

