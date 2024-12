KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 25.399 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,701.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.824 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.511 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.232 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.194 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.422 billion), Silver (PKR 1.299 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 287.562 million), SP 500 (PKR 165.064 million), DJ (PKR 161.987 million), Copper (PKR 145.215 million), Aluminum (PKR 69.198 million), Brent (PKR 36.047 million), Palladium (PKR 27.630 million), and Japan Equity (PKR 21.628 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 6.943 million were traded.

