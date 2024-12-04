AGL 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Markets

Rio Tinto raises 2025 copper production view on Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi ops boost

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 11:51am

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto forecast higher consolidated mined copper production for fiscal 2025 on Wednesday, driven primarily by an anticipated 50% surge in output from its Oyu Tolgoi operation in Mongolia next year.

While Rio Tinto’s profits primarily stem from iron ore, the miner is shifting focus towards copper, projecting a 3% annual growth from 2024 onwards through existing projects, which not only includes the Oyu Tolgoi mine, but also partnerships with Codelco in Chile and First Quantum in Peru.

The miner aims to reach an annual copper production of 1 million metric tons by 2030, aiming to evolve into a major player in the clean energy supply chain by focusing on high-quality, low-emission raw materials essential for energy transformation.

BHP, Rio Tinto, Qantas to invest $53mn in Australian carbon credit fund

In a recent $6.7 billion deal, Rio Tinto agreed to purchase US-based Arcadium Lithium, a strategic move set to propel the company to the position of the world’s third-largest lithium miner, significantly boosting its presence in the electric vehicle battery supply chain.

The world’s largest producer of iron ore said it expects copper production in fiscal year 2025 to come in between 780,000 tons and 850,000 tons, compared with 660,000-720,000 tons expected in fiscal 2024.

