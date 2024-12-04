Water supply disruption in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Water supply of Karachi will be partially disrupted starting December 3, as repair work on the crucial 84-inch diameter water main along University Road progressed, The repair, which is set to last for 72 hours, will cause a temporary shortage of 150 MGDs of water, although 500 MGDs will continue to flow as usual.

According to the Spokesperson for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC), areas including Lyari, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town, and the Old City will face an interruption in water services. In addition, Landhi and Sherpao hydrants will be closed during this period, leading to the suspension of online tanker services at these locations, on the other hand, water tankers services will remain operational at the Neepa, Sakhi Hassan, Safoora, Crush Plant 1, and Crush Plant 2 hydrants.

The CEO KW&SC, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, has given clear instructions for the repair work to be carried out around the clock to meet the designated deadline.

He further urged residents to store water in advance and use it efficiently to avoid inconvenience during the repair process.

