Pakistan

Tarar highlights significant decline in inflation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday highlighted a significant decline in inflation, which has dropped to its lowest level in 70 months, indicating the country’s economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Highlighting key economic indicators, the minister stated that foreign exchange reserves have surged past $11 billion, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to decline monthly.

The stock market has reached a record high, crossing the 100,000-point mark, demonstrating investor confidence in the country’s economic policies. Additionally, the interest rate has fallen to 15 per cent, and the KIBOR rate stands at 13 per cent, paving the way for increased investment across various sectors.

Attaullah Tarar

