AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-04

European shares settle at one-month high

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

FRANKFURT: European stocks closed at a one-month high on Tuesday, with Germany’s DAX briefly touching the 20,000 mark for the first time, as investors monitored France’s political turmoil with the government on the verge of collapse.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, logging its fourth session of gains. Retailers and defence stocks led sectoral advances with a more than 1.4% rise each. Germany’s DAX closed up 0.4%, boosted by tech stocks such as SAP, while Italy added 1% and Spain rose 1.1%.

France’s CAC 40 index closed a choppy session up 0.2%, with markets on edge ahead of an all but certain collapse of the country’s three-month old government on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Far-right and left-wing parties submitted no-confidence motions on Monday against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who is facing strong opposition to his government’s budget. Barnier is expected to address television news programmes around 1900 GMT.

On the day, the risk premium investors demand to hold French debt over German Bunds was close to its highest in more than 12 years. The CAC 40 has lagged its regional peers since mid 2024, while its German counterpart has been the best-performing index in Europe even though the country is also preparing for domestic elections while facing a bleak economic picture.

“For now, if we’re expecting the French and German governments to be in difficult situations over the next few months, then surely that puts downside pressure on the ECB to continue cutting rates further and that helps European stocks,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Other analysts have also cited a weaker euro aiding export-focused companies along with no fresh tariff threats from US president-elect Donald Trump on European exports.

The euro zone GDP, retail sales and PMI data will likely set the market tone through the remainder of the week. Among top movers, Worldline came at the bottom of the STOXX index after Bain Capital denied reports that it was in takeover deliberations regarding the payments firm.

