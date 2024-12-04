‘Youth must be equipped with entrepreneurial skills’

FAISALABAD: It is need of the hour to develop knowledge-based economy, strong academy industry linkages and to instill entrepreneur skills and innovative ideas among the youth for social and economic development, said Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

He addressed as the chief guest on the occasion of 3rd cohort of the National Incubation Center established at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the youth must be equipped with innovative thinking and entrepreneurial skills so that they can become job provider instead of a job seeker. He said that the National Incubation Center and the University’s Business Incubation Centre are providing resources to students with unique business ideas to launch startups so that the wheels of the economy can be turned on scientific grounds and economic improvement can be ensured.

He said that nature had blessed the young generation with excellent talents and there was a need to provide an environment to further develop their talents. He said that last week, seven students were provided with startup funds under the Business Incubation Centre. Assistant Commissioner Abid Mumtaz Khan said that innovative thinking is the guarantee of development. He said that we have to play our role for the uplift so that we can make the society a place of happiness.

Sayyed Ahmad Masud, Chief Executive Officer, Change Mechanics, said that the National Incubation Center is unique in terms of developing entrepreneurial skills, by utilizing which students were able to start their own businesses and are now earning millions of rupees Senior Manager Fauji Fertilizer Raja Junaid Mujtaba said that by developing agriculture on modern lines, not only self-sufficiency can be made possible but also we can earn forex.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024