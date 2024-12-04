AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2024
Markets

Malaysian palm oil higher

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, underpinned by supply concerns due to floods in peninsular Malaysia and a higher Indonesian export tax and levy in December, but an expected decline in November exports capped gains. The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange’s benchmark contract for February delivery was up 32 ringgit or 0.65%, to 4,987 ringgit ($1,116.16) a metric ton by the midday break.

Supply concerns emerged as peninsular Malaysia was hit by floods that officials fear could be the worst in a decade, which could affect palm oil production, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. A higher export tax and levy by the world’s biggest palm oil exporter Indonesia is also supporting prices, the trader said.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for December to $1,071.67 a metric ton, from $961.97 in November, which put the export tax higher at $178 per ton, from $124 a ton in November. However, a likely decline in November exports weighed on the contract and slowed down the momentum, the trader said.

Malaysian palm oil exports in November are seen falling between 9.3% and 10.4%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

“Going forward. high prices like this deter destination buyers. Exports starting to decline, may see end stocks in December and January moving higher,” the trader said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.79%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.08%. Soyoil shed 0.41% at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil is expected to retest resistance at 5,070 ringgit per ton, a break above which could open the way towards the 5,128-5,206 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

