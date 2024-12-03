AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
US stocks churn as records feed valuation concerns

AFP Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 09:02pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were under pressure early Tuesday after notching all-time records in the prior session as investors weighed talk of an “overbought” market.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at record highs on Monday, the latest in a string of post-election surges.

“The market is increasingly becoming overbought,” said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.

“When you have a scenario like that, typically you will see a pullback,” Krosby said, adding that an early-December retreat could create room for gains later in the month.

US stocks mostly up after higher Black Friday sales

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 44,696.76.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 6,041.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 19,407.61.

Stocks in recent days have mostly churned higher, shrugging off valuation concerns.

“The S&P 500 has closed higher in nine of the last 10 sessions, and we would argue that the belief the market is due for a consolidation period was present at the start of each of those sessions,” Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said in a note.

“That expectation, ironically, has served as a catalyst for the ongoing gains.”

Among individual companies AT&T jumped 4.8 percent as it announced $40 billion in shareholder give-backs at an investor day in which it projected revenue and operating earnings growth over the next three years.

United States Steel sank 7.8 percent after President-elect Donald Trump reiterated a pledge to block a takeover of the company by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

