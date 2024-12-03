Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports increased by 12.57 per cent during the first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $13.691 billion compared to $12.162 billion during the same period of last fiscal year (2023-24).

The trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that trade deficit narrowed by 7.39 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year and stood at $8.651 billion compared to $9.341 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The country’s imports increased by 3.90 per cent and stood at $22.342 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to $21.503 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit in November 2024 narrowed by 18.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $1.589 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.952 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the PBS.

Exports registered 8.98 per cent growth and stood at $2.804 billion in November when compared to $2.573 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

Imports registered 2.92 per cent decline and stood at $4.393 billion in November when compared to $4.525 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

On monthly basis, trade deficit widened by 0.19 per cent and stood at $1.589 billion in November compared to a deficit of $1.586 billion recorded in October 2024.

Exports in November declined by 5.97 per cent to $2.804 billion compared to $2.982 billion in October 2024. Imports decreased by 3.83 per cent in November 2024 and stood at $4.393 billion compared to $4.568 billion in October 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024