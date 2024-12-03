D-Chowk protest: KP approves financial package for PTI workers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved a financial package for the families of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were killed or wounded during three days of the party’s protest from November 24 to 26 in Islamabad.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said on Monday that families of the deceased party workers will get Rs10 million each while the injured party workers will receive Rs1 million each.

He said the provincial government is verifying the names of the party workers who were killed or wounded at Islamabad’s D-Chowk and they will be disbursed the financial aid as soon as the verification process is completed.—NNI

