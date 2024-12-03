PARTLY FACETIOUS: American politicians have learned a lot from us

“So Biden pardoned his son.” “We need a constitutional amendment that would allow the President to pardon those convicted.”

“Really! You think so!”

“OK, so in our case there has to be a limit to how many can be pardoned during any term – we are a people who can, how do I put it, use available resources to a degree that is kind of mind-boggling.”

“Resources as in manpower and funds? And another question – we do not have a presidential system of government, so the prime minister should be given the power.”

“Or he can get the power through a rather docile parliament…”

“You are referring to the passage of the twenty-sixth amendment, but I will have you know that a bill allowing the prime minister to pardon convicted individuals is not likely to be able to cobble a two third majority.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway what we have overlooked is that we do not need any such amendment – Nawaz Sharif convicted, freed, his daughter convicted freed to run a province….”

“Well yes, American politicians have learned a lot from us – charges of rigging, political victimization, the First Daughter though I reckon Trump may introduce the concept of the First Son now...”

“Unlike Ivanka, I can’t imagine Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) tolerating any of her siblings in politics, right?”

“Again, maybe Ivanka can learn from NMN. See Ivanka always had her husband around her and who do you see around NMN?”

“Her namesake I think the question you wanted to ask is who do you not see around NMN? And that’s the two hatted captain Safdar.”

“What do you mean two hatted, the guy doesn’t even have one hat!”

“One pension from the Sharifs and one pension from the army.”

“Indeed, a true hybrid. The Brown Pope…”

“Is quiet, he has delegated his cardinal…”

“Excuse me?”

“His cardinal Atta Tarar – what I find amazing is that the cardinal is unaware that his own party has thrown him under the bus – his vigorous defence is unmatched and though a handful of PML-N have attacked the party of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless - The Rana and The Visionary, Khawaja Asif yet neither of the three have defended as the cardinal.”

“So what do you reckon the three are: archbishops?”

“Don’t be facetious, I meant cardinal the bird, a red breasted…”

“I give up.”

