AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-03

US natural gas futures drop

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell nearly 5% to a more than a one-week low on Monday, pressured by an increase in output and forecasts for less cold weather expected to lower heating demand over the coming week.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 15.2 cents, or 4.5%, at $3.21 per million British thermal units at 9:23 a.m. EST (1423 GMT), hitting its lowest level since Nov. 22.

“The combination of the higher production estimate and the heating degree days getting dropped out of the short-term weather models is causing the sell-off,” said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures.

LSEG estimated 376 heating degree days over the next two weeks, lower than the forecast for 402 HDDs on Friday. LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48 US states, including exports, would drop from 134.9 bcfd this week to 129.5 bcfd next week.

“For the first half of December, things look fairly bullish. And we’re seeing a drawdown of storage, which is helping to reduce some of that storage surplus. So I think that should be a net positive here,” DiDona added.

The US Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed utilities pulled an expected 2 billion cubic feet of gas from storage week ending Nov. 22. Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 29 ranged from withdrawals of 6 bcf to 53 bcf, with an average decrease of 38 bcf.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 rose to 101.8 billion cubic feet per day so far in December, from 101.4 bcfd in November. That compares with a record 105.3 bcfd in December 2023.

Analysts expect producers to boost gas output in 2025 as rising demand from liquefied natural gas export plants increases prices after drillers reduced production in 2024 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

US natural gas

