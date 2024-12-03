AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-03

Gold drops as dollar strengthens

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

NEW YORK: Gold dropped 1% on Monday, ending a four-session winning streak, weighed down by a robust US dollar, as investors eyed upcoming economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the future of US interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $2,640.93 per ounce, as of 1207 GMT. It was down 1% earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.6% to $2,663.90. The dollar index gained 0.5%, on track for its best day in over a week, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Some of the comments of President-elect Donald Trump towards the BRICS countries not to move away from the US dollar are supporting the dollar and moderately weighing on the gold prices today,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. Trump on Saturday called on BRICS nations to pledge not to establish or endorse an alternative currency to the US dollar, warning of 100% tariffs for non-compliance.

Bullion fell over 3% in November, its steepest monthly drop since September 2023, amid fears that Trump’s tariff plans could prolong higher interest rates.

The ongoing slowdown in US economic activity is expected to prompt further Fed rate cuts in December, boosting investment demand and driving gold to $2,900/oz by mid-2025, Staunovo added. Major brokerages maintain their expectation of a 25 basis-point Fed rate cut in December, following PCE price index data aligning with market forecasts on Wednesday.

Key US economic events this week include job openings data, ADP employment report and non-farm payrolls. Speeches from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, will also draw attention. “Gold’s perceived status as a safe haven asset could continue to support demand – given ongoing policy uncertainty that could negatively impact the global economy, as well as various geopolitical tensions – along with purchases by central banks,” NAB analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, spot silver shed 0.5% to $30.44 per ounce, platinum ticked up by 0.1% to $947.15and palladium was flat at $978.55.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold drops as dollar strengthens

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Lowest in six years: Nov inflation slows down to 4.9pc

PM foresees cut in policy rate

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation comes down

Read more stories