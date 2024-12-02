AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
60 IR officials transferred

Sohail Sarfraz Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sunday transferred and posted 60 Inland Revenue officials (BS-17-20) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Sunday, Transfers/ Postings of 60 officers of Inland Revenue Service (BS-17-20) are made with immediate effect and until further orders.

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

The reshuffling has been done in all major cities of the country. The officials in the field formations included Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue, Assistant Commissioners and Addi-tional Commissioners.

