60 IR officials transferred

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sunday transferred and posted 60 Inland Revenue officials (BS-17-20) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Sunday, Transfers/ Postings of 60 officers of Inland Revenue Service (BS-17-20) are made with immediate effect and until further orders.

The reshuffling has been done in all major cities of the country. The officials in the field formations included Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue, Assistant Commissioners and Addi-tional Commissioners.

