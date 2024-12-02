AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

Sindhi Culture Day: Sharjeel greets people of Sindh

Press Release Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while extending heartfelt greetings to Sindhis around the world on the auspicious occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, stated that this day celebrates the rich heritage, vibrant traditions, and timeless values of Sindhi culture.

He emphasized that the Sindhi Ajrak, Topi, literature, music, and folk arts are enduring symbols of Sindh’s deep-rooted civilization and peaceful coexistence.

On the occasion of International Sindhi Culture Day, Sharjeel Memon, stated in a message that the Sindh government, under the visionary leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari, remains committed to preserving and promoting Sindhi culture. He highlighted that the PPP has consistently worked to organize cultural fairs, restore historical sites, and support Sindhi artists and artisans.

He stated that the Sindh government has consistently promoted the Sindhi language, culture, and traditions of peaceful coexistence through education, media, and cultural events. He emphasized that cultural diversity is the province’s strength. On Sindhi Culture Day, he added, we also renew our commitment to peace, unity, and solidarity across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon People of Sindh Sindhi Culture Day Senior Sindh Minister

Comments

200 characters

Sindhi Culture Day: Sharjeel greets people of Sindh

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories