Sindhi Culture Day: Sharjeel greets people of Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while extending heartfelt greetings to Sindhis around the world on the auspicious occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, stated that this day celebrates the rich heritage, vibrant traditions, and timeless values of Sindhi culture.

He emphasized that the Sindhi Ajrak, Topi, literature, music, and folk arts are enduring symbols of Sindh’s deep-rooted civilization and peaceful coexistence.

On the occasion of International Sindhi Culture Day, Sharjeel Memon, stated in a message that the Sindh government, under the visionary leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari, remains committed to preserving and promoting Sindhi culture. He highlighted that the PPP has consistently worked to organize cultural fairs, restore historical sites, and support Sindhi artists and artisans.

He stated that the Sindh government has consistently promoted the Sindhi language, culture, and traditions of peaceful coexistence through education, media, and cultural events. He emphasized that cultural diversity is the province’s strength. On Sindhi Culture Day, he added, we also renew our commitment to peace, unity, and solidarity across the country.

