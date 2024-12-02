AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-02

InnoCSR, Reserve Carbon partner to launch good bricks model plant

Press Release Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Pakistan — InnoCSR, a leading advocate for sustainable development, in partnership with Reserve Carbon, proudly announces the successful acquisition of funding from the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI). This grant supports the transfer of InnoCSR’s revolutionary Good Bricks technology to Pakistan, advancing efforts to reduce CO emissions and air pollutants in the construction industry.

As part of this initiative, InnoCSR is establishing the first Good Bricks Model Plant in the Karachi area. Scheduled to begin operations in January 2025, this facility will produce non-fired, eco-friendly, low-carbon bricks, demonstrating the viability of sustainable construction practices. Good Bricks technology replaces the traditional firing process, significantly reducing environmental impact while ensuring strength, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

Reserve Carbon, a key partner in this project, plays a supporting role by aligning the initiative with climate action frameworks and integrating it into climate finance mechanisms. Their expertise enables the recognition and monetization of the project’s greenhouse gas reductions through the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

climate change climate finance InnoCSR Reserve Carbon KEITI Good Bricks Model Plant

Comments

200 characters

InnoCSR, Reserve Carbon partner to launch good bricks model plant

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories