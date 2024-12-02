InnoCSR, Reserve Carbon partner to launch good bricks model plant

KARACHI: Pakistan — InnoCSR, a leading advocate for sustainable development, in partnership with Reserve Carbon, proudly announces the successful acquisition of funding from the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI). This grant supports the transfer of InnoCSR’s revolutionary Good Bricks technology to Pakistan, advancing efforts to reduce CO emissions and air pollutants in the construction industry.

As part of this initiative, InnoCSR is establishing the first Good Bricks Model Plant in the Karachi area. Scheduled to begin operations in January 2025, this facility will produce non-fired, eco-friendly, low-carbon bricks, demonstrating the viability of sustainable construction practices. Good Bricks technology replaces the traditional firing process, significantly reducing environmental impact while ensuring strength, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

Reserve Carbon, a key partner in this project, plays a supporting role by aligning the initiative with climate action frameworks and integrating it into climate finance mechanisms. Their expertise enables the recognition and monetization of the project’s greenhouse gas reductions through the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM).

