AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

SCF, PPAF organize two free medical camps

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund under the “Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience” project, organized two free medical camps in village Wahid Dino Shoro, Union Council Bijoro, and village Raheem Mallah in Union Council Garrho of District Thatta.

The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to coastal communities facing significant health challenges. These camps offered diagnostic services, treatments, and free medicines to over 461 individuals, primarily women and children. Patients requiring specialized care were referred to local health facilities for further diagnosis and treatment.

At the inauguration, SCF Head Javed Hussain highlighted the urgent health issues plaguing the region. “District Thatta ranks among the worst for anemia prevalence among women and girls, as indicated by recent studies. Poor nutritional intake is leading to a decline in the health of coastal communities, and this situation requires immediate intervention,” he said.

A lady doctor Dr. Maria, who was the part of the medical team in the medical camps, reported startling findings. “Out of the 461 patients screened, over 50% were diagnosed with anemia. Many children exhibited signs of stunted growth, and women and girls were found to be suffering from severe anemia-related complications,” she said.

SCF’s Project Coordinator, Abdullah Khushk, called for urgent and integrated efforts to address the crisis. “The health challenges in District Thatta are severe and demand immediate action. Nutrition supplementation programs, coupled with awareness initiatives about balanced diets and accessible healthcare, are critical to tackling these issues and improving the quality of life in these communities,” he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPAF SCF Medical camps

Comments

200 characters

SCF, PPAF organize two free medical camps

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories