SCF, PPAF organize two free medical camps

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund under the “Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience” project, organized two free medical camps in village Wahid Dino Shoro, Union Council Bijoro, and village Raheem Mallah in Union Council Garrho of District Thatta.

The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to coastal communities facing significant health challenges. These camps offered diagnostic services, treatments, and free medicines to over 461 individuals, primarily women and children. Patients requiring specialized care were referred to local health facilities for further diagnosis and treatment.

At the inauguration, SCF Head Javed Hussain highlighted the urgent health issues plaguing the region. “District Thatta ranks among the worst for anemia prevalence among women and girls, as indicated by recent studies. Poor nutritional intake is leading to a decline in the health of coastal communities, and this situation requires immediate intervention,” he said.

A lady doctor Dr. Maria, who was the part of the medical team in the medical camps, reported startling findings. “Out of the 461 patients screened, over 50% were diagnosed with anemia. Many children exhibited signs of stunted growth, and women and girls were found to be suffering from severe anemia-related complications,” she said.

SCF’s Project Coordinator, Abdullah Khushk, called for urgent and integrated efforts to address the crisis. “The health challenges in District Thatta are severe and demand immediate action. Nutrition supplementation programs, coupled with awareness initiatives about balanced diets and accessible healthcare, are critical to tackling these issues and improving the quality of life in these communities,” he remarked.

