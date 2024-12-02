AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Supplements Print 2024-12-02

Spirit of the Union National Day United Arab Emirates: Message from Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi

Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

On this monumental occasion of the 53rd National Day of the United Arab Emirates, my heart swells with pride as we celebrate the unity, resilience, and visionary leadership that have shaped our nation. This day is a tribute to our founding fathers, whose foresight built the foundations of a country that stands as a beacon of peace, progress, and prosperity.

As we commemorate this milestone, let us honor our shared heritage and reaffirm our commitment to the values of tolerance, innovation, and collaboration that define the UAE. I extend my deepest gratitude to the leadership and citizens of our beloved nation, as well as to our friends and allies worldwide, who continue to support our journey. Together, we look forward to a future filled with greater achievements and shared success.

Happy 53rd UAE National Day to all!

