AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Kurram: death toll reaches 110 as 8 more killed

Naveed Siddiqui Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: With eight more killed during the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 110 on Friday in the restive Kurram District due to armed clashes, authorities and officials confirmed.

Officials from health and district administration revealed that armed clashes in Kurram District have claimed the lives of more than 110 people and left over 150 injured in the past one week.

The ongoing unrest due to fighting among rival sectarian groups has caused severe shortages of medicines in hospitals and essential edible items in markets, exacerbating the hardships faced by residents of the area with each passing day.

According to sources, clashes between tribal groups continue in areas such as Sangina, Sadda, Balishkhel, Khar Klay, Maqbal, Alizai, Bagan, and Kunj Alizai.

Health officials disclosed on the condition of anonymity, during the last 24 hours alone, over eight more people have been killed, and 13 others injured.

It is worth mentioning here on November 21 armed attackers targeted a passenger convoy of over 200 vehicles in the Lower Kurram areas of Manduri Charakhel and Ochat on the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway, killing 45 people, including eight women and five children.

Violent protests and armed clashes erupted following the burial of the victims that day and the next. Despite government claims of a ceasefire, the violence still persists and no group is honouring it.

The ongoing tension has not only closed the Peshawar-Parachinar main highway but also halted trade and travel at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan. Internet and mobile phone services in the region remain suspended besides closure of markets and businesses.

According to Muhammad Hayat Khan, chairman of the Private Education Network, schools have been closed for a week due to fuel shortages and the deteriorating security situation.

Dr Mir Hussain Jan, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital Parachinar, stated that the hospital is facing lack of oxygen and essential medicines.

Meanwhile, former and current elected public representatives of the area have highlighted the growing difficulties faced by citizens due to road closures, food shortages, and unavailability of medicines. They have called for immediate measures to reopen and secure routes and restore peace.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, has announced that members of a grand peace Jirga from Kohat Division are being brought to Kurram District to mediate peace talks with tribal elders from both sides.

The district administration is also engaged in negotiations with the parties involved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Kurram district Parachinar tribal clashes Kurram clashes

Comments

200 characters

Kurram: death toll reaches 110 as 8 more killed

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories