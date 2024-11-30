Kurram: death toll reaches 110 as 8 more killed

ISLAMABAD: With eight more killed during the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 110 on Friday in the restive Kurram District due to armed clashes, authorities and officials confirmed.

Officials from health and district administration revealed that armed clashes in Kurram District have claimed the lives of more than 110 people and left over 150 injured in the past one week.

The ongoing unrest due to fighting among rival sectarian groups has caused severe shortages of medicines in hospitals and essential edible items in markets, exacerbating the hardships faced by residents of the area with each passing day.

According to sources, clashes between tribal groups continue in areas such as Sangina, Sadda, Balishkhel, Khar Klay, Maqbal, Alizai, Bagan, and Kunj Alizai.

Health officials disclosed on the condition of anonymity, during the last 24 hours alone, over eight more people have been killed, and 13 others injured.

It is worth mentioning here on November 21 armed attackers targeted a passenger convoy of over 200 vehicles in the Lower Kurram areas of Manduri Charakhel and Ochat on the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway, killing 45 people, including eight women and five children.

Violent protests and armed clashes erupted following the burial of the victims that day and the next. Despite government claims of a ceasefire, the violence still persists and no group is honouring it.

The ongoing tension has not only closed the Peshawar-Parachinar main highway but also halted trade and travel at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan. Internet and mobile phone services in the region remain suspended besides closure of markets and businesses.

According to Muhammad Hayat Khan, chairman of the Private Education Network, schools have been closed for a week due to fuel shortages and the deteriorating security situation.

Dr Mir Hussain Jan, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital Parachinar, stated that the hospital is facing lack of oxygen and essential medicines.

Meanwhile, former and current elected public representatives of the area have highlighted the growing difficulties faced by citizens due to road closures, food shortages, and unavailability of medicines. They have called for immediate measures to reopen and secure routes and restore peace.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, has announced that members of a grand peace Jirga from Kohat Division are being brought to Kurram District to mediate peace talks with tribal elders from both sides.

The district administration is also engaged in negotiations with the parties involved.

