Plea for recovery of journalist; LHC summons IGP

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:13am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to appear before the court on December 02 in a petition filed for recovery of journalist and Youtuber Shakir Mehmood Awan.

The court also directed Punjab Safe City Authority to present CCTV footage of the alleged incident of the journalist’s abduction from his residence.

Earlier, Additional-IGP Punjab Shehzada Sultan appeared before the court. A law officer presented an FIR related to Awan's abduction registered by South cantonment police against unidentified persons.

The petitioner the mother of the journalist through her counsel criticized the police, saying registering an FIR does not absolve the police of responsibility to recover the petitioner’s son.

The additional informed the court that IGP was in Islamabad. He stated that an FIR had been registered and police were investigating the matter.

In the second phase of the hearing, the court reminded the safe city authority’s chief that he was instructed to present the footage. However, the chief executive officer of the authority said it will take some time to collect the footage.

The law officer said all orders of the court were being complied with. The court therefore adjourned further hearing till next hearing.

