Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

PITB helps resolve 9.2m cases in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:14am

LAHORE: The Case Management System (CMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has facilitated the resolution of over 9.2 million cases across 2,033 district courts in Punjab.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, with senior officials in attendance on Friday.

The Case Management System enables real-time access to case details and court schedules for lawyers and the public, making the judicial process more transparent and efficient. The platform provides an online cause list and case-specific details, streamlining case proceedings for all stakeholders.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that the Case Management System was a pivotal tool in ensuring transparency and accelerating the justice delivery process. By offering online access to information regarding pending cases, the system empowers both the public and legal professionals, he added.

