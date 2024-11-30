Person accused of rape-murder sentenced to death twice

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, sentenced to death twice a person who raped and murdered an eight-year-old orphan girl, Mazhar Fatima, after abducting her in 2023 and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on him.

Additional Sessions judge Adnan Rasool Larik while announcing his judgment, sentenced to death twice, Ali Akhtar, who had allegedly murdered eight-year-old girl on August 14, 2023 after abducting her.

The body of the girl was found near Naswar Chowk within the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station. Her body bore evident signs of torture and police presumed she was strangled to death.

According to warrant of sentence for execution of imprisonment or fine passed by the court, the accused, Akhtar Ali, is convicted under Section 376 (iii) PPC and sentenced to death. He may be hanged by his neck till his death, it says.

It says that the accused Ali Akhtar is convicted under 302 (b) PPC and sentenced to imprisonment for life as Tazir having regard to facts and circumstances of the case.

The accused is convicted under 364-A PPC and sentenced to death. It says that all the sentences are ordered to run concurrently.

The case property and exhibits be kept intact and safe in Malkhana and not to be destroyed till final conclusion of appeal.

Prosecutor Atif Ranja said that police had taken the accused into their custody after the identification parade. Police also recovered the shoes of the girl through the accused, he said, adding that the accused was cooperating with the police during the investigation but later the police arrested him after his suspicious activities.

The case against the accused was registered at the complaint of the victim’s grandmother under sections 375 and 376 (Rape and Punishment for Rape) and Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

