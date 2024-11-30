FDE announces educational institutions open today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday announced Saturday as working day in the federal government educational institutions.

The FDE’s notification says the decision has been taken to compensate the academic loss of the students due to frequent closure of schools and colleges of Islamabad.

Continuous protests and sit-ins by some political and religious parties particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the federal capital have adversely affected the educational activities. It is decided by the competent authority that Saturday will be observed as working day in all the educational institutions working under the ambit of the FDE w.e.f. 30-11-2024 to 01-02-2025.

All educational institutions shall observe six working days with already notified official timings, the directive added.

